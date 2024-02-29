NDC Running Mate: Choice must reflect ideals of Party, help restore hope-AgumenuZambezi to host Independence Day celebration

Dr Donald Agumenu, a leadership and governance expert, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to choose a Running Mate that will reflect the ideals of the Party and help restore hope to the citizenry ahead of the December General Election.

He said the candidate should be able to ‘close the gap, help galvanise critical socio-economic development and restore the hope of our people.’

Dr Agumenu, a former Special Assistant to Late President Jerry John Rawlings, who said this in a news brief, said the country

was at a very critical state and needed leadership that could help Ghanaians to withstand ‘the rough and tough times of today’ and ‘lead the future that begins from today’.

‘Achieving success demands some appreciable degree of transformational and thought leadership to navigate through these complexities,’ he stressed.

‘I am confident the Party will emerge stronger after this decisive moment.

‘But as a matter of strategic consideration, the final choice should serve as a springboard for the ef

fective implementation of unique policies most essentially the 24-hour economy.’

Source: Ghana News Agency

KATIMA MULILO: The 34th National Independence Day celebrations will be held in the Zambezi Region this year.

This is the first time the Zambezi Region is hosting the national independence celebration.

In terms of historic and political events, the region has hosted Heroes’ Day in 2005.

Zambezi Chief Regional Officer, Regina Ndopu, confirmed to Nampa on Thursday that the regional council has received the notification already concerning the event from the headquarters and in turn, local authorities have formed committees to prepare for this major event.

‘This is a national event. We therefore pride ourselves to host this event at this time in 2024. Apart from the locals, we are expecting to receive more outside delegations including international guests,’ Ndopu stated.

She said more information regarding the event will be shared in due course.

Namibia attained independence on 21 March 1990.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency