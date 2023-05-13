NDC Primaries: Duffuor’s pullout won’t influence Mahama’s landslide victory – Joshua Alabi

Professor Joshua Alabi, a former presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says former President John Dramani Mahama will secure

landslide victory in the Party’s ongoing presidential primaries with or without the participation of Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after casting his ballot in the Krowor Constituency, the former Member of Parliament for Krowor, said Mr Mahama would garner not less than 95 per cent of the votes cast.

‘We are expecting something not less than 95 per cent. Whether Duffuor is part or not, we are very confident of what we are going to get,’ Prof. Alabi said.

He added: ‘If you’re in a race and you think you can’t win and you withdraw, that’s you.’

He said the NDC’s ability to resolve the challenges that preceded the elections was a mark of a ‘strong organisation.’

Dr Duffuor, after withdrawing an injunction application against the NDC, pulled out of the presidential race Friday evening – barely 12 hours to the election.

He alleged that the register had been characterised by irregularities, which had not been resolved by the leadership of the Party.

A total of 2,129 NDC delegates are expected to cast their ballot in the Krowor Constituency.

Five aspirants are seeking to lead the NDC in the Krowor Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The aspirants are: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; Dorcas Naa Korley; Daniel Alabi; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo.

The elections, which commenced about 0710 hour, has thus far been smooth without any incident.

In an earlier interview with the Ghana News Agency, Naa Momo Lartey, MP for Krowor, commended the Electoral Commission and the Party’s Elections Committee for the smooth organisation of the polls.

She expressed hope that the ‘strong relationship’ she had established with the delegates in the last two years would guarantee her reelection.

She appealed to all the aspirants to bury the hatchet and work together in the interest of the Party after the elections.

