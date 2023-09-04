NDC Minority reschedules protest march to BoG Head Office to September 12th

The protest march planned by the leadership of the Parliamentary Minority of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other civil society organizations to the Head Office of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), originally scheduled for Tuesday, 5th of September 2023, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 12th September. The routes for the march remain the same. A statement issued by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday said the march would commence from the frontage of Parliament House – Osu Cemetery Traffic Light – Ministry of Finance – High Court Complex – Kinbu – Makola – Rawlings Park – Opera Square – Bank of Ghana. It said the change in date was the result of the outcome of proceedings in court on Monday, 4th September 2023. The statement said the court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, 8th September 2023. It said the legal objections raised on Monday, were as a result of the incompetent processes filed in court by the Ghana Police Service seeking to restrain the protest along the routes proposed by the Minority and its broad coalition of civil society groups. It noted that as law-abiding citizens respectful of the judiciary, the Minority had decided to reschedule its protest taking into consideration these developments. It said the protest march was to call for the resignation of Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the BoG and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank, which had occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion ‘and in the midst of this crisis, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million. ‘We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office will certainly take place on Tuesday, 12th September 2023,’ the statement said.

Source: Ghana News Agency