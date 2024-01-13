NDC government will pay Assembly members monthly allowances – Mahama



Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the next NDC government would pay monthly allowances of GHS1,000 to all Assembly members.

He said payment of the allowances would cost the nation an amount of GHS80 million a year.

Mr Mahama speaking in Hohoe to climax his two-day ‘Building the Ghana we want together’ tour to the Volta region, said government’s allocated budget would be reduced to cater for the allowances of the Assembly members.

‘The office of the President’s budget alone is more than GHS2 billion. We are going to reduce the President’s office expenditure to pay the Assembly members.’

Mr Mahama said the next NDC-led government would also make teacher licensure examinations coincide with final exams to prevent them from writing separate exams.

He said they would also substitute the teacher-trainee allowances with the student loan, while calling on the President and his Vice to pay the arrears owed trainees.

Mr Mahama said the GETFund had been collate

ralised hence all infrastructure in the education sector had been abandoned.

He said the next NDC government would make sure all ongoing and abandoned projects were completed before initiating new projects.

Mr Mahama called for an all-hands-on deck approach to finding solutions to bottlenecks associated with the Free Senior High Schools, adding that funding for basic level education had also reduced sharply under the NPP.

He pleaded and cautioned teacher unions to give the NDC a bit of a honeymoon to put in place measures and bring the economy back on its feet.

Mr Mahama said he was being measured in the promises he made because everyone was aware of the crisis in which the country had been plunged.

He said the District Assemblies Common Fund was not forthcoming and the percentage had also been reduced, making life difficult for the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Mahama said the next government would review the Disability Act, gaps in its implementation and enforce its provisions to cater fully to

PWDs.

He said the NDC would also legalise okada and tricycles and regulate their activities to enable occupants get insurance covers in case of accidents.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate on his part, said the Party would take the seat from the New Patriotic Party.

He said the NDC’s efforts in areas of education especially in the Hohoe Constituency remained unprecedented.

Mr Tsekpo on behalf of the traditional leaders and people, appealed to Mr Mahama to ensure they expedite action on UHAS campus at Fodome, upgrade the Alavanyo EP Technical and Vocational Institute, and build two new e-blocks.

He also asked for completion of the Eastern Corridor Road to help transform the economy in line with the Party’s 24-hour Economy Policy and improve the Municipality’s tourism potential.

Mr Tsekpo assured that no form of inducement would deter the Party from winning the parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.

Source: Ghana News Agency