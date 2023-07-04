NCS to commemorate Correctional Service Day in Omaruru

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) has announced that it will commemorate Correctional Service Day on 20 July 2023.

The NCS in a media release on Tuesday said the commemoration will be held at the Lucius Sumbwanyambe Mahoto Correctional Service Training College in Omaruru, under the theme ‘Striving towards a safe society through rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.’

NCS Commissioner-General Raphael Hamunyela in the media release said Vice President Nangolo Mbumba will be the guest of honour at the event.

Five heads of correctional and prison services from Botswana, Eswatini, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe will also be attending the event as it is tradition for heads of correctional services to invite each other to such events to share best practices.

In essence, Hamunyela said, the celebration of Correctional Service Day provides a platform for raising awareness about the critical role that correctional officers play in the criminal justice system.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency