NCA launches five-year Strategic Plan to enhance regulations

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched a five-year strategic plan to guide its operations in the future.

The five-year Strategic Plan, first of its kind, is set to boost productivity, align the Authority’s goals with resources, improve communication and collaboration, and enhance staff welfare.

The Plan, developed between December 2022 and April 2023, hinges on four key strategic pillars – Research, Innovation, and Process Improvement; Stakeholder Coordination and Engagement; Human Resource Strengthening and Resource Management.

It was shaped by input and policy guidance from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, strategic direction from the NCA Board, and contributions from stakeholders and the organisation’s internal divisions.

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, Board Chairman of NCA, speaking at the launch of the Plan in Accra on Tuesday, recognised the vital role the strategic plan would have in guiding the authority’s operations from 2024 to 2028.

He urged all stakeholders

to work together for its seamless implementation.

‘The five-year strategic plan would be a crucial communication tool for internal and external stakeholders, it will empower staff to hold the board and management accountable and likewise empower licensees and authorisation holders, partners and the public with adequate information to hold the authority accountable.’

He emphasised the authority’s commitment to renewed collaboration with stakeholders and the establishment of new partnerships in key emerging areas aligned with its mandate.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, indicated that ‘the ever changing technological landscape and dynamic nature of disruptive technologies that are emerging required the NCA to stay alert and focused to support the ecosystem to grow and develop.

She said, over the years, the NCA’s regulatory work had demonstrated the need and value for a regulator of the communications industry.

She said the development of the Strategic Plan was, therefore,

an indication of the Authority's commitment to ensuring excellence, innovation and inclusivity.

‘It reflects our commitment to fostering a communications environment that empowers individuals, promotes economic growth, and strengthens the social fabric of our nation,’ she added.

Dr Joe Anokye, Director General of NCA, said the five-year Strategic Plan marked a significant milestone for the Authority and a path to innovation and growth which would have long lasting impacts.

He said the Plan would ensure a transformative journey to safeguard the NCA’s future and to make a lasting impact on the communication industry and the nation.

‘This Strategic Plan, we are certain, will amongst others enhance productivity, align the Authority’s goals with its resources, enhance communication and collaboration and also improve staff welfare,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency