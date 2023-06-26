Naval pentathlon games kick off in Walvis Bay

The SADC Naval Pentathlon 2023 Games, hosted by the Namibian Navy, started at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region on Monday.

Namibia, along with Botswana and South Africa, are set to compete in obstacle crossing, utility swimming, live-saving swimming, seamanship as well as amphibious cross-country, while Tanzania is attending as an observer.

Namibian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alweendo Amugulu in a speech delivered on his behalf at the official opening of the event on Monday, said the games are aimed at strengthening the bonds and further reinforcing the cordial relations that exist between the countries’ defence forces.

“I trust that the competition will be accomplished with good spirit and comradeship among us all and that the overall competition environment will provide a good and positive outcomes,” Amugulu expressed.

The decision to have Namibia host the games was taken during the 28th meeting of the Standing Maritime Committee (SMC) of the Interstate Defence and Security Committee held in South Africa in March this year.

In an interview with Nampa on the side-lines of the event, Botswana’s head of delegation for the country’s team, Major Godwin Mawila Machibe of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF), emphasised the importance of the games, noting that they will not only contribute to the fitness of the team, but will also enhance the relations with other countries.

The team consists of six participants, including two females and four male.

“This will be the second time for the BDF to partake in these games, as we participated for the first time in 2017 in South Africa, where we finished in second position. This year, we are aware of what is expected of us and therefore we will strive to get that first position,” Machibe expressed.

The teams are expected to take part in one event per day and the games will end on Friday

