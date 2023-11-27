Nation’s stability, peace and security won’t be compromised – President Akufo-Addo

The Government is not taking chances in respect of securing Ghana’s stability, peace and security ahead of the 2024 General Election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured.

He said his Administration was determined to leave behind a country in harmony, devoid of confusion and rancor.

‘I ask all of you to continue to pray for Ghana’s peace and unity so, we can continue to move forward as a united nation, which is a beacon of stability and freedom in Africa,’ he stated.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing the leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) at a valedictory service for its outgoing Moderator, the Right Reverend Professor Joseph Mante, in Accra.

He will be succeeded by the Moderator-elect, the Rt. Rev. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye.

The President said the citizenry ought to desist from activities that had the potential to dent the nation’s hard-won reputation and enviable record within the comity of African states.

‘I want to state for the record that under my watch, no p

erson or group of persons, no matter their political colouration, will be allowed to destabilise our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying.

‘It will not happen,’ he emphasised.

While counting on the continued understanding and active cooperation of all and sundry in achieving Ghana’s development agenda, he was optimistic the nation would prevail, in spite of the current socio-economic difficulties.

‘We can make it, if all of us will work at it.

‘I need the support of every Ghanaian together with the prayers of the Church to help me and my Government carry out our mandate successfully,’ he prayed.

The President lauded the Presbyterian Church for being a worthy partner of the State in development.

Ghana, he said, had for many decades benefitted immensely from the initiatives and development programmes of the Church, particularly in the area of education, health and agriculture.

‘God will continue to bless the Church for its work,’ he stated, and lauded the outgoing Moderator for conti

nuing with the PCG’s good legacies.

The Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante said he appreciated the support and encouragement the Church gave him throughout his tenure.

He promised to always be at hand in helping to prosecute the agenda of the Moderator-elect for the sustainable growth of Presbyterianism.

Source: Ghana News Agency