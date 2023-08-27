National solidarity required to move country ahead (Tabboubi)

National solidarity is required today to chart a way out of the crisis and move the country ahead, said the SG of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT), far from the “treason discourse” and trading accusations. The labour union embarked on a series of meetings to assess gaps, Nourredine Tabboubi Sunday told TAP on the sidelines of an ordinary meeting in Hammamet. All actors are urged to reconsider their positions in a bid to tackle differences. Today’s struggle is economic and social, he said. This, without abandoning the struggle for rights. Political stability is a prerequisite for attaining this objective. Return to the negotiating table, Tabboubi said, is of utmost importance. It is also imperative to avoid “evasive ways” in lifting subsidisation

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse