National Green Hydrogen Roadshow kicks off on Tuesday

The Namibian Government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) will as of next week Tuesday, run a National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, to share information on the project with various stakeholders.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the roadshow is set to commence in the Khomas region and will subsequently tour major towns spanning all fourteen regions nationwide, before it concludes in October this year.

It said, the Hyphen project is being developed as the first step in the implementation of the government’s strategy to establish a large-scale green hydrogen industry in Namibia to support economic growth in the country with a total investment of US.dollar 10 billion, roughly the equivalent of Namibia’s annual Gross Domestic Product.

It is estimated that the project will create up to 15 000 new jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 permanent jobs during its operation, with a target for around 90 per cent of these jobs to be filled by Namibians. Hyphen is further targeting 30 per cent of local procurement for goods, services and materials throughout both the construction and operational phases.

The roadshow meetings, according to the statement will be led by the Director-General of the National Planning Commission and Chairperson of the Green Hydrogen Council Obeth Kandjoze, and hosted by the regional Governors, Chairpersons and Constituency Councillors, with presentations from Hyphen.

“Hyphen’s project is one of the largest green hydrogen projects globally, and will supply and contribute to the decarbonisation of Namibia’s energy systems, as well as export green ammonia to international markets,” it read.

It further noted that Hyphen is targeting the annual production of one million tonnes of green ammonia by 2027, with plans to increase annual production to two million tonnes by 2029, cutting 5-6 million tonnes in CO2 emissions every year.

Operating at full scale, Hyphen’s project could produce 350,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, the statement concluded.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency