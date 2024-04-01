National Council of Districts and Regions elections: ISIE recieves 3 challenges (Mnasri)



Tunis: The Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) has so far received three challenges against the preliminary results of the National Council of Regions and Districts, announced on March 28.

ISIE Spokesperson Mohamed Tlili Mnasri said that these remedies, the deadline for which expire on Monday, were lodged by members of three regional councils, namely Sousse, Ben Arous and Bizerte.

ISIE will wait for the decisions of the Administrative Court before approving the final results of the elections to the 2nd parliamentary chamber, he added.

Mnasri further indicated that an official note will be sent to the Presidency of the Republic setting out the final results and the composition of the National Council of Regions and Districts, immediately after the results of the elections are announced.

The President of the Republic should convene a meeting for this 2nd parliamentary chamber within 15 days of the announcement of the final results of the composition of the council, pursuant to provisions of Arti

cle 37 of decree-law No.2023-10, Mnasri pointed out.

The preliminary results of the elections of the National Coucnil of REgions and Districts were announced on March 28.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse