National Committee on AfCFTA holds first meeting

The National Committee in charge of negotiating and monitoring the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) held its first meeting on Thursday to prepare the national strategy for the implementation of this agreement, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

UNECA will present the first draft of the study commissioned by the Tunisian authorities on the supply of Tunisian products and services for export to the African market.

At this meeting, the members of the Committee agreed to set up five working teams. They will work on priority sectors such as textiles and clothing and automotive equipment.

One team will also be responsible for monitoring the implementation of the project to rehabilitate the Ras Jedir border crossing to make it a gateway for Africa.

Lamia Abroug, Chief of Staff of the Minister of Trade and Export Development, underlined the important role of the “AfCFTA” agreement, which will enable Tunisia to diversify its partnerships, capture

new markets in sub-Saharan Africa and increase its trade.

Tunisia was one of the first countries to sign the “AfCFTA” and one of the first eight member states to implement the agreement.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse