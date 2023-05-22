Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on Swapo members to expand party membership

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on party members to put their differences aside and increase their recruitment efforts to help expand the party’s membership. ‘As members and leaders we have an obligation to maintain unity and strengthen the Swapo party continuously in order to maintain the leading role in the affairs of the country,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah said while addressing a rally at the Dr Romanus Kampungu Stadium in Rundu on Saturday. The VP said the best way for members and leaders of the party to expand membership, is by putting aside any differences that may have arisen because they supported different candidates during last year’s congress. ‘We should not push away our supporters and sympathisers by behaving in a manner that will make people not appreciate the party. Let’s fight against disunity and character assassination as they are the evils that can destroy our party,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah stated. She further called on the members, especially those deployed on the ticket of Swapo as members of parliament, ministers, deputy ministers, regional and local authority councillors, to engage the electorate and market the party and its presidential candidate. The VP noted that she is a firm believer of the saying ‘Actions speak louder than words’ and thus urged members to prioritise selfless service delivery to the people. She said all those who have signed employment contracts with the government should ensure that they perform their duties correctly in the interest of all Namibians. ‘There are some indications that there is non-commitment to quality service by some of those who are supposed to ensure effective service delivery. No commitment to effective service delivery stagnates economic growth,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah added. The VP further urged the members to identify all forms of corruption and join hands to fight it in every possible way.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency