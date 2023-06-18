Nana Nyamfo Asuako XII installed new Chief of Agona Asafo

Mr Isaac siaw Asamoah, a Detective Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service has been installed the new chief of Agona Asafo. With a Stool name as Nana Nyamfo Asuako XII, he v succeeded Nana Nyamfo Asuako XI, known in private life as Mr Atta Peter who abdicated the stool for personal reasons about five years ago. The planned outdooring and installation of the new chief was earlier on suspended due to a court injunction, but the case was dismissed by Agona Swedru High Court. Carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of Agona Asafo amidst jubilations, the new Chief swore an oath of allegiance to the Twidan Royal family, the Asafo company members, and the Oman (state). Similarly, Nana Kobena Arkoh, Head of Twidan Royal family also sworn before Nana Nyamfo Asuako, and the state of Agona Asafo, and rallied the support of all the people. Addressing the gathering, Nana Nyamfo Asuako assured that he would re-introduce old traditions and cultural values that would foster development and shape the lives of the youth. Nana Nyamfo Asuako who is also Niifahene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area said Asafo was one of the oldest towns in the area, but it had no community centre and therefore, pledged to mobilize resources to build an ultra-modern one to hold all events including funerals. On education, Nana Nyamfo Asuako pledged to institute an educational fund to support the needy but brilliant students. An annual mock examination would be conducted for all final year Junior HIGH School (JHS) students in the private and public schools in the town to improve their studies to obtain better grades. Nana Nyamfo Asuako pledged to collaborate with chiefs and other stakeholders to create a weekly market at Agona Asafo to enable farmers to send their produce there to sell. He said that would help curtail travelling to Agona Swedru, Awutu Bawjiase and other market centres to sell their farm produce, to help boost the local economy and aid quality living standards of the people. On security, the new chief said plans had been completed for Ghana Post to convert its old building into Police Post to help reduce the crime in the town. He cautioned the youth against drug abuse, saying perpetrators would face the law. The new chief said he would reintroduce communal labour popularly known as (aman dwuma) to tidy the town to avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases. Nana Arkoh pledged to rally support for the newly installed chief of Agona Asafo to promote peace and development. He called on the inhabitants of the area to assist the new chief and endeavor to contribute to their quota to improve its socio-economic growth. Nana Kwesi Amanfo , Gyasehene of Agona Asafo on behalf of the people, pledged to support the new chief to ensure rapid development. He said the town had been without Odikro for about five years, but now that a new chief had been installed all hands should be on deck to fast-track development to help Asafo to become one of the best places to live.

Source: Ghana News Agency