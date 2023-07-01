NamRA promotes trade efficiency and security through AEO programme

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) is continuously working towards streamlining and enhancing trade processes, ensuring efficiency, security, and compliance in the global supply chain.

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme is one of the ways in which the agency aims to enhance trade processes, serving as a vital instrument in achieving these objectives.

The AEO Compliance Programme is voluntary and is aimed at rewarding compliant traders who meet specified criteria, such as an appropriate record of compliance with customs and other related laws and regulations, among others.

NamRA Head of Customs and Excise Willbroad Poniso, while addressing traders and companies at an awareness session on the AEO Programme in Walvis Bay on Friday, emphasised the importance of companies becoming AEOs.

He also spoke of its potential for transforming the landscape of trade facilitation within Namibian borders, as it is part of the broader AEO Programme of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

NamRA AEO Coordinator Fransina Shigwedha noted that the programme, which is voluntary, is important in Namibia as it is a flagship for trade facilitation, improving efficiency as NamRA wants to assist traders in meeting their clients in the fastest way possible.

