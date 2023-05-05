The Otjozondjupa police have launched an investigation into a poaching incident of a black rhino bull which was allegedly shot and killed on a private game farm near Otjituuo in the Grootfontein district.

Namibian Police Force Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa today said the poaching is suspected to have happened on the farm between 01 April 2023 and 01 May 2023, as the crime scene is old, and was only discovered this week.

The police preliminary investigations indicate that the animal was shot twice in the head with a heavy hunting rifle.

“The suspects sawed and removed the horns of the animal,” Mbeha said adding that its carcass was found in a decomposed state.

A case of hunting specially protected game valued at N.dollars 500 000 has been opened at the Otjituuo Police Station situated less than 100 kilometres east of Grootfontein.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency