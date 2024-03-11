Namibian Correctional Service maintain top spot in Southern Division league



OPUWO: The Namibian Correctional Service Football Club maintained its lead in the Southern Stream First Division after defeating rivals Blue Boys Football Club (FC) and Eleven Arrows FC in two consecutive games over the weekend.

The Correctional Service squad has emerged as a formidable challenger in the league since it started, having signed some of the country’s best talents during its recruiting process last year. On Saturday, NCS defeated Eleven Arrows 2-1 before upsetting Blue Boys 2-0, their closest competitor for the league crown. The weekend results have extended NCS’s winning streak to eight games, a tie, and one defeat, with 25 points at the top of the log standing.

In other Saturday games, Davos defeated Oranjemund 2-1, and former Namibia Premier League stronghold Black Africa, which is currently in turmoil due to infighting among its top leaders, suffered another defeat after a humiliating 6-2 loss to Dates Eleven. Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) beat Try Again 3-1, while Blue Boys outscore

d Latinos 4-1.

In Sunday’s results, Ramblers played to a one-all draw against Dates Eleven. At the same time, Davos defeated Try Again in a 5-1 goal thriller, while DTS was humiliated by Oranjemund in their home stadium, losing five goals to nil. Latinos fell at home to Eleven Arrows, and Black Africa lost 3-1 to Mariental Sport Club.

Some clubs in the league have played 10 or 11 games, while Ramblers and DTS have played nine, with Black Africa playing the fewest (four). NCS currently lead the league with 25 points, followed by Blue Boys with 22 points and Eleven Arrows in third with 18 points.

Dates Eleven, Mariental Sports Club, and Davos all have 17 points, placing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Try Again are seventh in the log standing with 12 points, followed by Latinos in eighth place with 11 points. Ramblers and Oranjemund FC are in ninth and 10th place with 10 points, respectively, while DTS are in 11th place with seven points. Black Africa are comfortably in the relegation zone after faili

ng to secure a single point in all of its matches.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency