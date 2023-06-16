Namibian children’s rights should be protected online: Harker

Every Namibian child’s rights should be protected online, especially given the inherent threats of the digital environment.

These were the remarks of Heather Harker, children’s advocate in the Ombudsman’s Office, in honour of Day of the African Child, which was observed on Friday under the theme ‘Rights of the Child in the Digital Environment.’

Harker in a statement said one of the good outcomes of the COVID-19 epidemic is the efficiency and benefits of using the internet to work, educate, and interact with loved ones.

The internet provides numerous advantages for youngsters but can, however, provide a remote environment that exposes youngsters to several threats.

“Educators and caretakers/parents have the added responsibility to protect children in the invisible world that is the internet,” she said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency