Namibia spends N.dollars 200 million on youth development annually

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has revealed that Namibia spends N.dollars 200 million on youth development policies per annum.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila was speaking at the opening of a two-day Pan-Afrikan Renaissance (PAR) Summit in Windhoek, last Friday. The summit was held under the theme ‘From Decisions to Action’ and hosted young African leaders as delegates.

The prime minister said Government has prioritised national youth policies that also cater for internship programmes in the public sector.

She also emphasised the importance of free trade between African countries and increased unity in Africa.

“Africa is now one of the leading investment destinations,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stressed.

Former Secretary of the Pan-African Women Organisation (PAWO) Mildred Jantjies, on her part said that the Pan-Afrikan Renaissance’s mission is a call to action that transcends borders and unites Africa in its pursuit of a just and equitable order.

“This summit brings together young and seasoned Pan-African personalities who continue to shape the discourse within our contemporary context, fuelling the fires of progress and unity across the African continent. The African youth, the largest population on our continent, remains neglected and underserved,” Jantjies said.

The summit also addressed political and economic governance, African healthcare systems, education and international relations.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency