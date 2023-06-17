Namibia marks World day to combat desertification and drought

Women in Namibia make up a huge percentage of the agricultural labour force, hold a vital stake in the health of the land, and are the major actors in the country’s efforts to combat desertification and reverse land degradation.

This was said by President Geingob on the occasion of the Commemoration of the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, under the theme ‘Her Land. Her Rights.’

This year’s theme is gender-focused and recognises the rights of women to land and their significance in achieving the interconnected global goals of gender equality and land degradation neutrality by 2030.

Geingob in a media statement availed here today stated that the climate change emergency has accelerated desertification and droughts, which have profound impacts on nations’ agricultural output, risking food production and pushing many families into poverty.

“Regrettably, Namibia is anticipating drought in the current year due to poor rainfall in the previous rainy season and floods in some northern parts of the country. To deal with the adverse effects of droughts, the Government has redirected resources to mitigate the impacts of drought in affected communities,” he said.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency