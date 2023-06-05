Namibia and India to continue strengthening economic ties

Namibia and India will continue to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment; agriculture; capacity building and health, in order to enhance the two countries’ bilateral relations.

This was according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, during the inaugural session of the Joint Ministerial Commission between Namibia and India in Windhoek on Monday.

“Our shared goal and vision are to see real change in our peoples’ livelihoods. We want to see our youth educated, trained and developed to become responsible citizens of our nations; to bring women into the fold so that they have full participation in our economies; as well as to create sustainable jobs that ensure that our people are independent and self-sustained,” she noted.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised her sentiments during the 17th Exim-Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership India in July 2022, where she noted that trade data shows that something needs to be done to improve the two countries’ trade balance and create collaboration between companies in different sectors of their economies.

“In this regard, I am pleased that we have welcomed within a short time span two business delegations from India, some who are still in our country. I wish to compliment both our high commissioners and Namibian honorary consul for that. I can only reiterate that it is essential that mutually beneficial economic ties and investment flows grow between our two countries as these will be the foundations for mutual benefit,” she said.

The Indian delegation, led by Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, is on a three-day visit to Namibia, with the purpose of further strengthening India’s bilateral relations with Namibia.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency