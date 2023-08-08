NaCC, estate agent boards urged to uphold public governance standards

The newly elected board members of the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) and Namibia Estate Agents Board (NEAB) have been called upon to lead the public institutions in line with the Public Enterprises Governance Act.

Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu on Monday during the inauguration of the NaCC and NEAB boards also reminded the directors that sound corporate governance is the basis for any institution’s success.

“Good corporate governance requires credible and trustworthy institutions built on principles of transparency and accountability. Accountability goes beyond the mere responsibility of delivery of a task or service. It also means answerability if a service is not delivered in a timely and efficient manner such that it becomes a burden. It is the citizens’ right but also their duty to demand it,” she said.

“I expect you as directors to lead the institutions to which you have been assigned in line with the enabling legislations and to observe key sections within the Public Enterprises Governance Act, especially those sections that deal with issues of compliance,” Iipumbu added.

Andreas Ithindi, an economist, is the chairperson of NaCC, deputised by legal practitioner Isabella Tjatjara. Other members include financial experts Siegfried Neuman and Benjamin Biwa, as well as businesswoman Irene Simeon-Kurtz.

Legal practitioner Marvel Tjombonde is the chairperson of NEAB, deputised by Abel Sidano, an economist. Other members are financial expert Simeon Kahona, human resources specialist Liberty Mupopiwa, and estate agent Dickson Swanepoel.

The directors were chosen based on their qualifications and expertise, according to Iipumbu, who also expressed confidence in the ability of the newly appointed boards to provide strategic leadership.

Public enterprises under the industrialisation and trade ministry include NaCC, NEAB, the Namibia Industrial Development Agency, the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, Namibian Standards Institution, and the Namibia Trade Forum.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency