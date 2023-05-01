Nabil Hajji elected S-G of Democratic Current amidst crisis with government

The Democratic Current’s national congress ended on Monday with the election of Nabil Hajji as the party’s secretary general. An election that comes at a time of crisis between the opposition and the government.

The national congress of the Democratic Current also resulted in the election of the members of the party’s political bureau.

In his statement to TAP, the party’s new secretary-general gave an update on the events of the congress.

The present congress is the third of its kind for our party. It was an opportunity for the participants to discuss and review three key motions, he told TAP.

The political, economic and social aspects were widely debated during this congress, he said, adding that another motion was dedicated to the evaluation and review components.

The congress was also an ideal opportunity to reflect on the performance of the Democratic Current during the past decade, and therefore, to draw up a “real assessment”, added the new SG of the Democratic Current.

The meeting was held in the context of a crisis with the government that continues to grow, and the delegates took the opportunity to reiterate the principled position of their party in the political arena.

In this regard, Hajji said that his party does not recognize “the status quo” resulting from the post-25 July 2021 era, denouncing the measures decreed en cavalier by President Kaïes Saïed.

The July 25, 2021 process is the product of a “coup d’état”, said the secretary general of the Democratic Current, adding that the 2022 Constitution is “a text stamped with the seal of illegality”.

Hajji said that the 3rd congress of the Democratic Current was also an opportunity to unequivocally reaffirm the party’s previous political positions, the Democratic Current’s perceptions of the political landscape and the political reforms that are being urged at this time.

Hajji expressed his doubts about the political future of Tunisia, saying that reform in Tunisia is an “arduous task to undertake”.

The opening session of the third congress of the Democratic Current party was attended by many political leaders and representatives of national organisations, such as the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian League for the Defence of Human Rights (LTDH).

Under the government of Elyes Fakhfakh, the Democratic Current was part of a ruling coalition involving the Ennahda Movement, the Echaab Movement and the Democratic Current before the government was dissolved following Fakhfakh’s resignation in July 2020.

