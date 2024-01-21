Nabil Ammar holds talks with his Palestinian counterpart on sidelines of G77+China summit



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, met on Sunday with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, on the sidelines of the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China in Kampala, Uganda.

The Palestinian Minister expressed the Palestinian Authority’s pride in the position of President Kais Saïed, and in Tunisia’s principled and full support for the Palestinian rights, which, he stressed, constitutes an important support for the process of struggle.

He also stressed the need to continue to exert international pressure to achieve a ceasefire and to remove the obstacles imposed by the occupier on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza in order to meet the enormous humanitarian needs and the attempts at forced displacement.

Riyad al-Maliki stressed the importance of intensifying the actions of the international community, especially the Arab countries, to prevent the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

For his part, Na

bil Ammar reaffirmed Tunisia’s solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the mobilisation of all its capacities to support the Palestinian people in their struggle to recover all their rights and put an end to colonialism.

Supporting Palestinian rights is a moral and legal responsibility of the entire international community.

Nabil Ammar stressed the rejection of double standards in dealing with the Palestinian issue and underlined Tunisia’s commitment to actively support all efforts to put an end to the injustice suffered by the brotherly Palestinian people.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse