Murere sets sights on 2024 Paris Olympics

Namibian upcoming sprinter, Hatago Murere, has set his sight on reaching the qualifying standards for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games set for Paris, France.

The 23-year-old was recently crowned as the national 200 metre (m) champion at the Athletics Namibia National Championships held in Windhoek during April.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, the Otjwarongo-based athlete said 2023 has been a good year for him on the track but his biggest goal is to become the first male track and field athlete to emulate Frank Fredricks.

“Since Frank Fredricks retired from sprinting, the country has struggled to get male sprinters to qualify for the Olympics. Next year, Paris will be hosting the 2024 Olympic Games so I have set my goals to at least reach the qualification standards of that championship,” he said.

Murere, who recently ran his personal best of 20.74 seconds in the 200m sprint during the Athletics Namibia National Championships, added that to qualify for the Olympics means he must first do better at the African Games that will be held in Ghana in 2024.

“The Olympics qualifying standard in 200m is 20.16 seconds and my record is 20.74 seconds. If I keep working hard in the 200m, I can reach those times,” he said, adding that despite being hopeful of improving his time in the 200m, he has a long way to go with his 100m sprints.

The sprinter, who is making his maiden appearance as a guide for the Namibia Paralympic Committee team currently on a tour of the World Paralympic Athletics Grand Prix, stated that taking on the guide task is an experience he is enjoying and believes will improve him as an athlete.

“I know schooling is not my strongest point, I therefore pay all my attention to becoming a great athlete like Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse, who is my inspiration at the moment. I would one day like to win as many medals internationally as Frank Fredricks did,” he said.

Murere also said being crowned national champion in the 200m is not something he takes lightly and will fuel him to continue working hard so his teammate Gilbert Hainuca cannot usurp him, given that he is equally talented.

