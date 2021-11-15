Morocco Tightens Border To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

RABAT– Morocco announced yesterday, to strengthen the control measures for access to its territory, as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

A mandatory health pass and negative PCR test will be required for international travellers, as well as, a double-check by thermal cameras, and antigen tests will be conducted upon arrival in Morocco, said an official statement, published by the Moroccan official news agency.

The statement added that, any passenger who tested positive on arrival must return immediately to the country of origin, at the expense of the airline or shipping company.

This decision aimed to preserve Morocco’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19, and took into account the increase in cases of infection in Morocco’s European neighbours, it said.

Morocco’s COVID-19 tally rose to 948,157 yesterday as 132 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll stood at 14,740, with three new fatalities, and total recoveries hit 929,909, after 134 new ones were added.

A total of 24,359,996 people have received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines, and 22,388,630 have received the second dose. Meanwhile, 1,570,471 people have taken the third dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan 28, after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines.

