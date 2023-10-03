More than 1,200 youth receive entrepreneurship, skills training in Krachi East

More than 1,200 persons from the Krachi East Municipality have received training in entrepreneurship and various skills. The six-day workshop was organised and funded by Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, in collaboration with Aseda Foundation. The participants were trained in pastries, pomade, soap, dressmaking, hairdressing, detergents (liquid soap, Dettol, parasol, and bar soap. The training, which forms part of the Parliamentary aspirant’s support, is geared towards equipping the unemployed youth with the skills needed for them to be self-employed. Mr Gyato told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the programme, would yield positive results as much research have proven that vocational apprenticeship training increases trade specific skills and general job skills. The former legislature said he had the responsibility to better the lives of the people in his constituency and that is why he began the programme. Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), urged the beneficiaries to uphold their various careers with integrity and strive to expand, so as to train and employ more people. He assured that the Municipal Assembly would support beneficiaries, who would do well to sustain and expand their businesses. He indicated that the project is in line with the government’s vision to create more entrepreneurship opportunities for youth. Reverend Benard Agyei, Secretary to Aseda Foundation, reiterated the commitment of the Agency to serve as a catalyst for transforming the lives of the youth and create more sustainable jobs and wealth. He entreated them to make use of the knowledge they have acquired to become shining examples in their communities. Mrs Janet Akpaglo, one of the participants, described the training as a good initiative as it has equipped them with the skills needed to be financially independent. She told GNA that she had benefited from the opportunity initiated by the former legislature and co-partners. Another participant, Madam Faustina Abudu also said she has learnt various skills such as soap making, pastries, hairdressing and hopes to make a living out of it. Participants were awarded certificates of participation at the end of the six-day workshop.

Source: Ghana News Agency