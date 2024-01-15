Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure pays homage to Nabdam Chiefs



Very Reverend Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure, a Catholic Priest of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, has paid homage to the two paramount chiefs and other divisional chiefs in the Nabdam district of the Upper East Region.

This was after he was enskinned as a development chief with the title ‘Naab Monsignor Tang Pii,’, by the people and chiefs of Nabdam for his immense contribution to the spiritual growth and development needs of the area.

The chiefs he visited included Naab Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the paramount chief of the Nangodi traditional area; Naab Sigri Bewong, the paramount chief of the Sakoti traditional area; and Naab Sapaat Namalteng, the chief of Kongo.

Speaking at the palaces of the chiefs, Msgr Aboteyuure said he was overwhelmed by the honour bestowed on him by the chiefs and people of the Nabdam area.

‘I am here to thank you and the people of Nabdam for the honour given to me. I want to tell Sakot-Naab and Nabdams that if God should call me home today, I am going home as a happy man for what Nab

dams have done for me,’ he stated.

He noted that the development of Nabdam community could not be left in the hands of one chief, and the enskinment as a development chief was a responsibility given to him and would work closely with all the chiefs of Nabdam for the advancement of development.

Naab Bewong said the enskinment of Monsignor was well deserved, as his contribution to the development of the Nabdam community could not be quantified due to the diverse ways he had supported the community.

The chiefs and people of Nabdam honored the very Reverend Monsignor Aboteyuure with the title Naab Monsignor Tang Pii (Development Chief) for his contribution to the development of Nabrug (Nabdam).

In a citation in his honour, the people of Nabdam said he was the first person to bring electricity to Nabdam and get the Kongo community connected to the national grid before the government of Ghana expanded it in 1997.

They also said he single-handedly constructed the Grotto replica of Lourdes and transformed a smal

l mud church at Kongo into an imposing edifice, which had now become a Diocesan Shrine for our Lady and therefore a spiritual renewal center that receives hundreds of pilgrims throughout the year.

This and many others they cited had gained their trust in him, for which he was honoured and will continue to be honoured every two years by the chiefs and people of the Nabdam community.

Source: Ghana News Agency