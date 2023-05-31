Monastir: 25 hotel units take part in Regional Tourism Employment Day

The Hotel School in Monastir hosted, on Wednesday, the “Regional Day of Employment in the Tourism Sector”, with the participation of 25 representatives of hotel units in the region. This event aims to define the needs of hotels in terms of qualified labour, in collaboration with the Monastir hotel school and the company “Swisscontact”, Regional Director of Vocational Training and Employment, Adel Khlifi, told TAP. Initiated by the Ministries of Employment and Tourism and the National Agency for Employment and Self-Employment (ANETI), this regional day is the fifth of its kind, following similar events in Sousse, Hammamet, Djerba and Mahdia. This is a gathering of professionals in the sector, offering direct employment opportunities for jobseekers, in the run-up to a tourist season that the organisers expect to be promising. Hichem Boussaid, Director of Programmes at ANETI, estimated that the rate of direct integration would be between 30% and 40% during the five regional days in question. The needs of the region’s hotels during the current tourist season amount to 917 employees in various specialities, said Mohamed Gabbouj, Director of the Monastir Employment Office, noting that since February 2023, almost 400 job vacancies have been filled.

Source: EN – Agence Tunis Afrique Presse