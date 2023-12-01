Ministry of Transport to launch ‘Electric Vehicle’ policy on December 2

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, will on Saturday, December 2, 2023, join President Nana Addo Dankwa Auffo-Addo to launch Ghana’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

The launch is part of the ongoing Conference of Parties 28 (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the policy was to create an enabling environment to drive electric vehicle uptake in Ghana.

It would also provide market signals and help to decarbonise the transport sector in line with Ghana’s National Energy Transition Plan 2022- 2070, and global commitments on climate change.

It said the core values and principles of the policy included the health and Safety in the use of electric vehicles, equity and fairness, circular economic principles and practices,

battery recycling and inclusivity.

‘The policy has some key strategies and implementation framework that would guide the country towards its decarbonisation agenda’, it added.

The statement said the ministry believed

that the policy would be a living document that would be updated when the need arises to keep up with the changing dynamism in the industry and other commitments.

Source: Ghana News Agency