Ministry of Economy, joint chambers form joint team to examine investment obstacles

The Ministry of Economy and Planning and the joint chambers of commerce and industry agreed to form a joint working team to examine the obstacles to investment.

This decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday between the Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saïed and presidents and representatives of the joint chambers, in the presence of representatives of several ministerial departments, support structures and the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

The meeting focused in particular on the difficulties facing investors, the Ministry of the Economy said in a statement.

These include multiple legislation and administrative procedures such as building permits, the length of time it takes to change the character of the land, customs services, tax procedures, international transport services, the digitisation of administrative and financial transactions and the freedom of investment.

Saïed stressed that improving the investment and business climate is one of the government’s main priorities, adding that the new law is in the process of being completed.

The objective, he explained, is to promote investment, boost the knowledge economy and innovation, in addition to improving and developing the foreign exchange code.

