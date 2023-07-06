Ministerial working session on promoting Saharan and Oasis tourism

Measures that could be taken in the short and medium term to promote Saharan and oasis tourism were the focus of a ministerial working session held on Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

These measures concern governance, revision of the legislative framework, product and transport development, environmental protection, investment and human resources, as well as marketing, according to the Prime Ministry.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the main problems and challenges facing the sector, as well as the opportunities for developing Saharan and oasis tourism towards sustainable tourism. The aim is also to diversify the tourism product by promoting, identifying and protecting the cultural, human and natural heritage.

The aim is also to create new investment opportunities and new markets for local products, local produce and handicrafts, to improve facilities, to ensure that natural resources are properly exploited and to preserve the ecological balance.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse