Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (01 January – 31 July 2020)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: JULY 2020

A total of 271 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in July, a 7% increase compared to June. This brings the total registrations in 2020 to 4,690. Only three out of seven MRCs recorded registrations in July. The largest number of migrants were registered in Bosasso (201), followed by Hargeisa (60) and Obock (10). No migrants were registered in Ethiopia, at the MRCs in Dire Dawa, Metema, Semera and Togochale.

COVID-19 cases in the region, particularly in Ethiopia, have been on a steady upward trend throughout July. While land borders remained closed in the region, Djibouti reopened its international airport for commercial flights on 17 July. In Somalia, local air travel resumed, apart from Mogadishu and Hargeisa airports, and all sea ports were operational in July. At the same time, Ethiopia continues to operate under the five-month state of emergency which was announced on 8 April.

The MRC in Obock was assisting 27 vunerable migrants by the end of July, all of whom had been stranded for several months.

Only 10 new migrants were registered in July, which is similar to the 12 arrivals recorded in June. In the context of COVID-19, the admission of new migrants at the MRC in Obock was reduced to admitting the most vulnerable migrants only, namely women, children and sick migrants. Migrant registrations at the MRC in Bosasso increased by 16% between June and July, while registrations at the MRC in Hargeisa have remained stable over the past month. Since Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) services are still suspended amidst the current COVID-19 context, no migrant was returned to Ethiopia, and many continue to wait for return assistance.

Unlike in June, more male adults (37%) were registered in July than female adults (36%), while 27% of registrations were children. No children were registered in Obock, whereas 55% were registered in Bosasso and 45% in Hargeisa. While all children registered at the MRC in Hargeisa were accompanied, all children tracked in Bosasso were unaccompanied.

All registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, most commonly from the Oromia (36%), Tigray (20%), Somali (13%) and Amhara (12%) regions. In contrast to previous months, majority of registrees in Obock (70%) and Bosasso (52%) were planning to go back to their country of origin (41% overall). This represents an almost 59% increase compared to June. Only 48% of registrees in Bosasso, 30% in Obock and 7% in Hargeisa reported their intention to continue their journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (38% overall); a 12% decrease compared to June. Overall, most migrants reported migrating for economic reasons (66%) or cited educational reasons (23%), while just under 1% reported migrating for health reasons.

Source: International Organization for Migration