Migration and COVID-19 in West and Central Africa: Examining the impacts of COVID-19 on travellers across the region (December 2020)

EXAMINING THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON TRAVELLERS ACROSS THE REGION

IOM West and Central Africa November 2020

KEY RESULTS:

• 5,989 individual interviews conducted from July to September 2020 in 5 countries.

• COVID-19 was mentioned by 1 per cent of all travellers as the main reason for travel (to access health services, for fear of contamination, etc).

• 48 per cent of respondents indicated that limited mitigation measures were observed in public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• 26 per cent indicated facing difficulties in continuing their economic activities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• 8 per cent of respondents reported that sending or receiving remittances has become a challenge since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

• 51 per cent of respondents facing reduction in remittances indicated that they had to reduce food quality or quantity due to lower funds received.

INTRODUCTION:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected mobility in West and Central Africa in the form of various travel disruptions on internal and international mobility and restrictions on movements1 , resulting in significant shifts in migration flows across the region.2 To better understand the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting mobility in the region, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) analysed data collected at key transit points in West and Central Africa between July and September 2020.

This report focuses on the profile of migrants gathered at key transit areas in Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and Nigeria using a questionnaire specifically designed to assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on travellers as well as travellers’ awareness of the virus and of measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Source: International Organization for Migration