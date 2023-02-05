Midterm Review of the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in Sub-Saharan Africa

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Year 2023 is marked as the mid- point in implementing the Sendai Framework 2015 – 2030 as well as the Paris Agreement, Urban Agenda, and other related agreements, conventions, and agendas. This paper outlines the preliminary reflections from the Midterm Review Sendai Framework (MTR SF) process in SubSaharan Africa on the progress made in the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (Sendai Framework). It maps out the achievements, challenges, opportunities, and recommendations as a reflection from 11 African States and Regional Economic Communities as well as the African Union Commission.

The Sendai Framework has been implemented in Africa since 2015, within a context where response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to the Ebola crisis, and to the more frequently occurring droughts and floods have mostly kept the continent in a disaster response mode. Expenditures in disaster response, as well as the economic consequences of epidemics, droughts and floods have considerably reduced the States’ capacities to invest in prevention. Despite many challenges, there has been overall moderate progress in advancing the disaster risk reduction (DRR) agenda in sub-Saharan Africa.

The eleven States surveyed mention that while they have made notable achievements in risk reduction since the adoption of the Sendai Framework in 2015, their efforts have mainly focused on risk governance and on emergency preparedness and response due to the overall context of disaster frequency in Africa. As a result, the African continent is off track at this mid-term point to fully reach the Outcome and Goal of the Sendai Framework by 2030.

The main achievements commonly reported since 2015 through the eleven States surveyed include:

A better understanding of risk, with enhanced capacities developed for risk assessment, especially for food security and health.

Governance mechanisms for DRR such as national legislation, DRR strategy and plans of action aligned to the Sendai Framework were developed, and disaster risk management structures were put in place.

Investments in reducing underlying risk factors were made in various development sectors, although not consciously planned with a DRR vision.

Emergency preparedness and response was reinforced due to the development of preparedness and response plans, and trained responders. Early warning for floods and droughts also saw progress thanks to better equipped hydrometeorological services.

Source: UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction