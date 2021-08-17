Micro Insurance Company and Hava Net Limited Partner to Provide Digital Insurance Solutions to Hava’s Corporate Riders

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hava Net Limited and Micro Insurance Company (MIC) have entered into a strategic partnership with the aim of providing digital insurance solutions to Hava’s corporate riders.

Hava is a technology-driven transportation solutions provider that offers online ride-hailing and delivery services in Kenya. Made by Kenyans, for Kenyans, Hava strives to balance both sides of the transportation equation – offering drivers a way to earn money and providing customers with access to an affordable transportation service. Under this arrangement, MIC and Hava will work together to provide need-based insurance and protection plans to safeguard riders from risks who use Hava’s platform. Such risks include loss of life, disability, incurred medical expenses, and loss of personal belongings while riding with Hava.

This partnership provides end-to-end enrollment, coverage, and claims settlement support, which reduces paperwork for customers and speeds up the entire process.

Ms. Wairimu Njoki, Country Manager, Micro Insurance Company, says:

“Hava is simplifying and improving the lives of the majority of Kenyans by providing easy and quick access to taxi services through the Hava ride-hailing platform. Micro Insurance Company is pleased to be their chosen partner to further drive this mission and add value by providing access to insurance for customers who choose Hava as their preferred ride-hailing platform. Through this partnership, users of Hava can travel and go about their day-to-day life with peace of mind, knowing they are covered.”

Also speaking on the Launch, Mohamed Nuur, Director at Hava, says:

“We are proud to provide trip insurance for Hava customers. Hava is a local ride-hailing platform made for Kenyans by Kenyans, and our top priority is the well-being, safety, and comfort of our clients and drivers. Our partnership with MicroEnsure (now part of Micro Insurance Company) gives both us and our clients the assurance that they are always covered and protected. We will have their backs every time they choose to ride with Hava.”

About Hava:

Hava is a modern, sustainable and fast-growing online ride-hailing company based in Kenya with an aim of balancing a Driver’s need to earn a livelihood with that of a Rider, affordable transportation across major cities and towns. With a wide range of options to choose from; vehicle types to drivers nearby, we are the panacea to all your conveyance ills. Riders can quickly request a ride from their mobile phone using the Hava app. Our drivers are at least 21 years of age, have a smartphone, with a courteous and a friendly persona. Their vehicles are in superb condition, clean and well maintained in addition to being fully certified and licensed.

For more information, please contact: [email protected] or visit: https://www.hava.bz/

About Micro Insurance Company:

Micro Insurance Company (MIC) is a global insurance platform delivering technology, underwriting, policy management, and distribution. MIC provides insurance to platforms, micro & small businesses, and to the 4 billion people on the planet that are currently unserved. Whereas most insurtechs seek to improve existing monoline products and markets, we follow the concept of straight through processing. We do this in order to create highly relevant insurance products that we can offer globally at a very low cost via our platform to support people in their local communities. Micro Insurance Company is the world’s first global end-to-end digital microinsurance platform that combines reinsurance capacity, in-country insurance licenses, world class distribution, and market leading AI functionality.