Menzies Aviation evicted from HKIA

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed that Paragon Investments has, as of Saturday, commenced with the ground handling services at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

NAC spokesperson Dan Kamati, in a press statement, also confirmed the eviction of Menzies Aviation from the airport as the ground handling services agent.

“We urge the public to remain calm as we continue to liaise with all our stakeholders, to ensure that we continue with a smooth transition of airport operations at our flagship airport,” Kamati said.

NAC’s Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab confirmed the development, adding that on 09 June 2023, the Supreme Court authorised the eviction of Menzies Aviation from HKIA.

“All stakeholders are hereby requested and implored to fully cooperate with Paragon as the legitimate provider of ground handling services at HKIA,”/Uirab said.

This is after a number of flight cancellations.

Paragon was, in 2021 awarded the airport ground handling tender. Menzies, a British firm, has been providing the services since 2014.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency