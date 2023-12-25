Member of Parliament of Adaklu donates food items to workers in the district

Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu at the weekend presented food items for distribution to all workers in the Adaklu district at separate ceremonies at Adaklu Waya and Adaklu Helekpe.

The items include bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil and tin tomatoes as well as tin fish and an undisclosed amount of money.

The beneficiary workers are from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Police Service, Judiciary, District Assembly, Nurses and other health workers and teachers from all first and second cycle institutions.

Mr. Agbodza, in an address delivered on his behalf by Mr. Jerry Ameko, Adaklu Constituency National Democratic Congress Chairman at one of the presentation ceremonies at Adaklu Waya, noted that the NDC had better policies and vision for the education and health sectors and workers in general.

He urged the people, especially workers, to vote massively for the party in the 2024 general elections to enable it to redeem the country from the current economic dif

ficulties.

The MP, who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, stated that workers, especially teachers and nurses, were indispensable assets in the growth and development of the country.

‘They therefore need to be motivated and encouraged to enable them to put up their optimum best.’

Mr. Agbodza mentioned development projects he undertook in the district, including classroom blocks, health centres, teachers’ and nurses’ bungalows.

Besides, a lot of financial support was committed to the health and education sectors in the district, he said.

The MP said donation was his widow’s mite to cushion the workers during the Christmas festivities.

Mr. Matthew Ayamba Adams, Adaklu District Director of Health, praised Mr. Agbodza for his monumental support and services for the 18 health centres, including two private ones in the district.

Mr. Mac-Peter Dumatonu, Adaklu District Director of Education, on his part, expressed surprise at the gesture, saying ‘this is the first of its kind that an MP met especi

ally all workers to appreciate them.’

Source: Ghana News Agency