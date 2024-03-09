Medina of Lights 2024: Multifaceted journey in tracks of monuments and memorials steeped in history



Following the success of the two previous editions, with over 5,000 people attending each evening during the first edition, Medina of Lights is back for a 3rd season to bring to life, during the month of Ramadan, this not-to-be-missed destination rich in monuments and memorials steeped in history.

With a programme of sound and light attractions, presented online in a promotional video, it’s a multi-faceted and exciting journey that offers a Ramadan night of illuminations of several buildings in the Medina of Tunis, starting with a video-mapping of the Bab Bhar gateway, visitors can follow a variety of routes through the cultural and historical monuments of the Medina, enjoying a variety of artistic performances, exhibitions of handicrafts, workshops with artisans and tastings of culinary delights specially prepared for this unique occasion.

The event will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism and the National Office of Tunisian Tourism (ONTT) in partnership with the municipality of Tunis and GIZ, as part

of the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism project and the Tounes Wijhetouna programme, jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

Medina of Lights seeks to showcase the medina of Tunis and promote this historic heart of the capital, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1979, as a tourist destination, thereby enabling the general public to discover its little-known or unknown cultural treasures during Ramadan.

By bringing together players from the private, public and voluntary sectors, this initiative aims to show the synergies that can be achieved by involving all the stakeholders who are keen to bring the Medina of Tunis back to life. It also aims to boost the economy by increasing the number of visitors and consumers of the products and services offered in the Medina.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse