Medenine: Four women and five children of members of terrorist organisations repatriated from Libya

Four women and five children of members of terrorist organisations were repatriated from Libya on Friday, said Mustapha Abdelkebir, president of the Tunisian Observatory for Human Rights.

The spokesperson for the court of first instance in Medenine said the women were taken in charge by the research units in the terrorist crimes of El Gorjani and Aouina while the minors were received by the delegate for children protection.

Abdelkebir stressed that these women, from Tataouine, Kef and Tunis, were cleared by the Libyan justice, adding that ten other women are liable to imprisonment from 6 to 16 years, accompanied by nineteen children.

He recalled that among the 41 repatriated children, 17 had returned to school, calling on the authorities to ensure the return of 120 Tunisian children living in camps on the Turkish-Syrian borders.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse