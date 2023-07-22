MCO implements 86 per cent of 2022 decisions

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, commended the SADC Secretariat and Member States for successfully implementing 42 out of 58 decisions, while seven others are underway.

This brings it to a total of 86 per cent implementation of the decisions of the meeting held in July 2022.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this here on Friday during the closing session of the SADC 25th Ordinary Meeting, adding that the meeting received updates and progress reports on programmes and efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and good governance in the region.

“The said report includes, amongst others, the proposed amendments to the revised SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections in light of the upcoming elections in the region, specifically the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Republic of Madagascar, the Kingdom of Estawini, and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” she said.

The chairperson added that the meeting was updated on the political and security situation in the region, defence policy issues and State security, which are areas of equal importance that contribute to the peace and security architecture in the region.

“I am pleased to note that our interventions in the Kingdom of Lesotho are yielding results, as per the report presented to our meetings. We are looking forward to the eventual removal of Lesotho from the agenda of the organ very soon,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

The incoming chairperson of the MCO is Stanley Kakubo, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the upcoming summit will be held in Luanda, Angola.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency