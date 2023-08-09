Mayeyi chief wants to see real development in Zambezi

Mayeyi Chief, Shikati Boniface Shufu says it is time for the Zambezi Region to transform “stories” of agriculture into reality.

The Mayeyi community chief cautioned that land has been availed for green schemes, and yet these are just stories, saying: “People don’t eat stories, they eat food.”

Shufu added that the region at large has fertile land and sufficient rain, and can produce anything that grows from the ground, if facilities, machinery and expertise are intensified.

Speaking at the Batshara annual cultural festival celebration at Sangwali on Sunday, the chief further elaborated that the population of Namibia continues to grow and all economic players therefore need to play their roles to ensure that there is food security in the country through the Zambezi Region.

Shufu further said there is “too much talking and promises” from leaders while there are resources provided to fulfil the promises.

The Mayeyi leader went on to say agricultural produce can limit the much talked about unemployment especially among the youth. In this regard, the chief called on his subjects to start preparing their crop fields now for the next crop season of 2024.

He however acknowledged that farming in Zambezi faces a lot of challenges, whether it be insufficient rainfall, land not being fruitfulor the struggling economy. Another big challenge is elephants damaging crops. Nevertheless, he encouraged the community to produce food to eliminate hunger and poverty, and also called on retailers to source their agricultural produce from the local farmers.

“Green schemes if taken seriously can create an enabling, commercially viable environment through an effective public-private partnership to stimulate private investment in the irrigation sub-sector, as well as to settle small-scale irrigation farmers. This will help the government reduce poverty by increasing production and job creation and export. There is no reason why Namibia must keep on importing maize, tomatoes and other horticulture,” said Shufu.

On health matters, the chief said the Sangwali jurisdiction appreciates the developments that have been attained in the community. He shared that the area hosts government infrastructure such as the constituency office, a health centre, a combined school, secondary school with a hostel and an agricultural extension centre, among others.

Shufu however registered concern over the fact that the region has only one hospital. He added that the Katima Mulilo Hospital is still a district hospital which refers patients to Rundu more than 500 kilometres away, and to Windhoek which is over 1 200km away. He said he hopes to see it upgraded to an intermediate hospital so that the health centres can instead be converted to district hospitals.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency