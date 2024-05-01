May Day: I will prioritise welfare of workers, abolish compulsory retirement age as President – Sam Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah, an Independent Presidential Candidate and Leader of Alternative Force for Action (AFA) says he will prioritise the welfare and well-being of workers if elected as the President of Ghana in December.

‘As we celebrate this day, I want to emphasise the urgent need for fair labour practices, improved working conditions, and a commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all workers.

‘As the leader of Alternative Force for Action (AFA) and a presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections, I pledge to prioritise the welfare, and well-being of workers if elected President of Ghana.’

Dr Ankrah said this in a message to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations.

He said his administration would ensure compulsory pension schemes for all workers and abolish compulsory retirement age, allowing workers to choose when to retire with dignity.

Dr Ankrah stated his commitment to decent earnings and a dignified life for all workers, and the promotion of safety by ‘banning the carrying

of heavy loads on human heads…’

He promised to provide tricycles for ‘Kayayo’ workers to alleviate their burden and improve their working conditions.

‘Introduction of apprenticeship programmes to develop skills, enhance employability, and foster innovation,’ he said would be key in his government.

Dr Ankra also said he would invest in human capital development through training, capacity building, and education.

He called for concerted efforts towards building a more equitable, just, and prosperous Ghana for all, promising to foster patriotism, ethical standards, and national unity among workers.

Source: Ghana News Agency