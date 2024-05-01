May Day: Dormaa MCE praises Police Officer

r Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Municipal Chief Executive has praised a Police Officer for his high sense of professionalism, dedication to duty and selfless services in the municipality.

He advised other Police Officers and personnel of the other security agencies to emulate the diligence of the Police Officer Francis Agambire at the Dormaa Municipal Police Command.

Mr Quattara said the efficiency and diligence exhibited by the Police Officer was highly commendable and asked him to continue serving the nation in diligence.

‘Mr Agambire is a Police man who doesn’t joke or play with his work at all,’ the MCE stated, when he addressed a durbar of formal and informal sector workers to mark this year’s May Day celebration at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Mr Quattara indicated that the International Labour Organisation(ILO) said it was only through hard work and patriotism that the nation could develop, and realize her dreams and aspirations, and asked all workers to be nationalistic and serve the nation like the police offi

cer.

He, however, lauded the immeasurable contributions of everybody towards building a prosperous nation, and expressed the hope especially formal sector employees would respect and remain time conscious, and work hard to improve productivity.

As part of the celebration, the workers engaged in corporate games, health and aerobic walks and eating competitions.

Source: Ghana News Agency