Mass rally in Tunis in support of Palestinian people and against occupation, led by UGTT

Thousands of people, led by representatives of organisations, associations and parties, participated on Saturday in the national march called by the “National Committee in Support of the Palestinian Resistance” and led by the Tunisian General Labour Union in support of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli war on Gaza. The march started shortly after noon from the Human Rights Square on Mohamed V Street to Bourguiba Street through Ghana and Paris streets, raising slogans, the most important of which were “the people want to criminalise normalisation”, “the people want to liberate Palestine”, “the French and Americans are partners in aggression”. The participants carried the Palestinian and Tunisian flags and the banner of the Tunisian General Labour Union, the main member of the “National Committee in Support of Palestine”, which was formed on October 9, with the participation of 26 organisations, associations and parties. The march stopped in front of the French embassy on Bourguiba Street, where there was a heavy security presence, and raised the slogan “Expelling the ambassador is a duty”, a slogan that has been chanted in the daily demonstrations since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on Gaza, supported by the US and France. Since its launch, the march has been led by leaders in organisations, associations and political parties, most notably Samir Chefi, Deputy Secretary-General of the UGTT, Sami Tahiri, official spokesperson for UGTT, Hama Hammami, Secretary-General of the Workers ‘ Party, Zouheir Hamdi, Secretary-General of the Popular Current party, Ziad Lakhdar, Secretary-General of the United Democratic Patriots Party, Mongi Rahoui, leader in the same party, Zouheir Maghzaoui, Secretary of Echaab movement, Moncef Cherigui, Secretary-General of the Socialist Party, Romdhane Ben Omar, official spokesperson for the Tunisian Forum of Economic and Social Rights, as wel as Ziad Dabbar, president of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists and and Halima Jouini, a member of the steering committee of the Tunisian Association of Democratic women.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse