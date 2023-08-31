Masongo elected as FIBA Commissioner

Former Namibia Basketball Federation president, Andrew Masongo, has expressed excitement over his election to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) board for a period of two years, stating that he looks forward to serving the basketball community.

Masongo, a board member of the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC), also retained his position in the Region Five basketball structure.

Masongo has been assigned the role of marketing and media coordinator on the FIBA board from 2023 to 2025. He will also continue to serve on the Region Five Board, where he will be responsible for mini-basketball from 2023 to 2027.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, the NNOC board member expressed excitement about serving basketball on a national, continental and global level in his new position.

“I am humbled and excited to be re-elected as a board member to Region 5 and as the first Namibian FIBA Commissioner. I am happy that I can represent Namibia internationally in this new capacity,” he said.

Masongo added that his vision is to work with the Namibian Basketball Federation to improve officiating and develop young officials for a career in the sport.

“I believe that we can all positively contribute to basketball, not just administratively, but also as representatives of our country internationally. I would like to thank the Namibian Basketball Federation for having untiring support and having entrusted me to represent Namibian basketball at this level,” he said before thanking all those who supported him during the process.

Masongo stated that he believes his expertise and impact on basketball will open little windows for many Namibians in the sport.

