Mariental councillor survives road crash on Otavi-Tsumeb road

Mariental Urban Councillor, Petrus Johannes Esterhuizen, escaped with fractures from a motor vehicle accident between Otavi and Tsumeb Friday morning.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Inspector Raimbert Muronga, told Nampa that Esterhuizen, 45, was being driven from the National Skills Competition in Ongwediva. The competition started on Monday and ends Saturday.

The driver, 51-year-old Gershon Dausab, also sustained fractures on his arms.

It is alleged that the two were traveling in a Toyota pick-up belonging to the Hardap Regional Council, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve on top of a hill, following a left front tyre burst.

“The vehicle rolled once, landed on its right side and got seriously damaged,” Muronga said.

The two occupants have since been transported to the Tsumeb State Hospital for medical attention.

A case of reckless and negligent driving has been registered.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency