Management of Trauma and Specialist Hospital awards dedicated staff

The Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba, Dr George Kwame Prah, has called on clients of the facility with grievances about attitudes of some of its personnel to channel them to the administration for redress.

He stated that the facility, established to give quality health care to the entire people living in the country, had experienced people managing it.

‘It is, however, unfortunate that some individuals, while patronising our services encounter challenges but instead of reporting to the authorities, quickly engages the media to tarnish the image of the hospital, which is not the best and must be eschewed.’

Dr Prah made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the close of the 2023 Carols and awards service of Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba.

The event saw the reading of nine Lessons from the Holy Bible, singing of Christmas Carols as well as awarding well performed Units, and appreciating some individuals for their commitment and hard work in 2023.

Ten

departments, including the maternity, children’s, emergency and female wards were awarded while seven individuals, who worked behind the scenes, also received the Director’s ward.

Dr Prah stated that the facility had some challenges, including the replacement of old equipment and tools at the various wards, payment of utilities due to insufficient tariffs received, staff attitude and inadequate staff, particularly nurses.

‘Human beings were created to serve each other and to work for each other, our part in the health sector is to dedicate ourselves in serving God through our clients,’ he stated.

Dr Prah said: ‘I reported sick you did not take care of me, I was sick there was no Doctor, I was sick there was no bed, I was sick no medicine,’ mantra being peddled about the facility was not the best as a regional hospital.

‘We need to change our attitude and behaviours if such allegations are true and if not, we need not to be victims of such utterances,’ he advised.

He applauded the staff of the facility fo

r their hard work, particularly ensuring low maternal deaths in the past five years because of hard work and commitment to duty.

He also thanked the sponsors of the programme for responding to their appeal and expressed the hope of continued support.

Meanwhile, Mrs Josephine Okine, Nurse Manager of the Hospital and the award committee chairperson, speaking to the GNA, thanked the Almighty God for protecting and guiding them amidst their challenges.

She stated that as they met to appreciate hard working units and individual staff, the shortage of nurses and midwives must be addressed.

According to her within a year, the facility had lost more than 50 nurses and midwives, which was affecting their work and appealed to the government to employ more nurses to fill the vacancies.

She encouraged the nurses and midwives currently at post in the facility to continue to work harder to give relief to patients.

