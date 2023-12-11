Man to appear in court at Bethanie for rape



KEETMANSHOOP: A 41-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court at Bethanie after he allegedly raped a 38-year-old woman.

Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango in a crime incident report issued to Nampa on Sunday said the alleged rape happened on Friday around 22h00 and Saturday around 09h00 in the Riverside residential area at the village.

Mbango said it is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim and dragged her by force to his residence and had sexual intercourse with her several times without consent.

‘The victim and the suspect had a romantic relationship according to the victim, but since separated the suspect claims that they are still in a relationship and claims that the sex was consensual,’ he added.

Meanwhile police at Keetmanshoop are yet to arrest a man that allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were together at the suspect’s house and when the vict

im wanted to go home, the suspect locked the room and dragged her onto his bed and had sexual intercourse with the victim against her will.

Mbango said the alleged rape happened on Wednesday around 00h15 at Tseiblaagte residential area at the town.

Police investigations into both matters continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency