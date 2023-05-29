Man loses toe over bar seat

A 27-year-old man lost a toe after he was allegedly shot in a dispute over a bar seat in the Zambezi Region on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report issued on Sunday, indicated that a 26-year-old man was apprehended as a suspect in the matter.

According to the report, the suspect shot the victim with a shotgun while he was returning home from the bar with his brothers, causing the victim to lose a big toe and suffer severe injuries on his left foot.

The crime report stated that the altercation began over a seat at a local bar, while the victim and suspect were drinking alcohol. It is further alleged that the shotgun did not belong to the suspect and that it was unlicensed.

In a similar but unrelated incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly shot and injured at Moses Garoeb Primary School in Windhoek’s Ombili residential area.

According to the crime report, the victim was in a taxi with three other passengers, where a conflict ensued between the victim and the taxi driver over the lack of payment for the ride. The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot that hit the victim’s upper right arm.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

In an unrelated incident at Outjo in the Otjozondjupa Region, an unknown suspect allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old male in the abdomen with an unknown object, resulting in serious injuries.

According to the report, the victim was initially taken to Outjo State Hospital but was later transferred to Windhoek for further treatment, where his condition was confirmed as stable.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency